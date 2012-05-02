UTC Provost tapped for TTU President

(WRCB) The Provost at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is expected to be named the new president at Tennessee Technical University.

Philip Oldham is awaiting approval by the Tennessee Board of Regents after Regents Chancellor John Morgan recommended Oldham for the position.

If approved by during a telephone conference on Friday, Oldham would replace Bob Bell, who is retiring after leading TTU for the past 12 years.

"Dr. Oldham will lead TTU with a commitment to academic integrity, student success and public accountability," said Morgan. "He has outstanding credentials and is well respected among his colleagues and peers nationwide, and I am pleased to recommend him as the next president for Tennessee Tech University."

Oldham was selected after an extensive nationwide search that began earlier this year.

He has served the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga since 2007 and has had advisory or direct responsibility for almost every area of university operations. His prior experience was at Mississippi State University, where he joined as a faculty member and held various positions, departing as dean of Arts and Sciences before moving to UTC.

At UTC Oldham has served as the chief academic officer with direct responsibility for all academic and research programs at the university as well as the library, admissions, financial aid, records, institutional research and planning, and partnerships and sponsored programs, among other offices. While there he led efforts to improve the university's first-year retention rates, which jumped 12 percent in two years.

Along with a number of professional awards, publications and presentations, Oldham is the joint owner of two patents for research-related projects. He has also been solely or partially responsible for some $4.2 million in research funding provided by government agencies and private industry.

Oldham holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Freed-Hardeman University and earned the Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Texas A&M University.

TTU, which is governed by the TBR, is located in Cookeville and enrolls almost 12,000 students in more than 60 programs of study, including doctoral degrees in engineering, environmental sciences and exceptional learning. The university is recognized by the state for its unique mission as the state's only technological university and for outstanding programs in engineering, the sciences, and related areas. TTU also provides strong programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, agriculture and human ecology, nursing, music, art and interdisciplinary studies. Tennessee Tech serves students from throughout the state, nation, and many other countries, but it retains a special commitment to enrich the lives of people and communities in the Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee.