Near record heat again Wednesday

(WRCB) - After tying the record high yesterday (90 previously set in the 1950s), we will see temperatures just as warm this afternoon.

Though we may hit 90, we will have to climb to 92 to reach the record for today.

I don't expect any rain today, just hot, muggy weather.

Thursday we will see clouds increasing through the morning as a trough of low pressure forms to our southwest.

It will move northeast through the area Thursday evening through Friday morning, and will probably bring us some scattered showers and thunderstorms during that time period.

Most of the rain will be in North Georgia up into Chattanooga. No severe weather is expected.

Friday morning through Friday afternoon we will see it briefly clearing out before another system gives us some scattered showers Saturday morning.

