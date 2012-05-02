Developers want city taxes to fund Aetna Mountain road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Developers want city taxes to fund Aetna Mountain road

Posted: Updated:
By Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Illustration by Laura McNutt / Times Free Press Illustration by Laura McNutt / Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - A group of businessmen will pursue taxpayer financing for a $9 million road allowing them to build a $500 million mountaintop development in Chattanooga.

The 3,000-acre Black Creek Mountain development will sit on top of Aetna Mountain and developers want to secure a creative financing mechanism called a TIF, or tax increment financing, to pave their path to the top.

If approved by city and county officials, it would mark the first time that tax increment financing has been successfully used in Chattanooga.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.