BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A sixth grade girl in Bradley County has found a bone marrow donor.

We first told you about Haley Brooks in March, when her best friend organized a bone marrow drive in her honor.

Haley has a rare blood disease, and must have a blood transfusion every other week.

It appears the bone marrow drive worked.

She is expected to have tests done next month to ensure she is well enough to have a transplant.

Then doctors will contact the donor to find out when the procedure can take place.