Rock City celebrating 80th anniversary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rock City celebrating 80th anniversary

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
One of the hundreds of barns beckoning travelers to Rock City. / courtesy: seerockcity.com One of the hundreds of barns beckoning travelers to Rock City. / courtesy: seerockcity.com

By JOE EDWARDS
Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - It's been advertised on barns, billboards and birdhouses across much of the country. It's a wonderland with a memorable section called "fat man's squeeze." It's been remembered in a Jason Aldean country song.

Rock City, a cultural capstone with endurance like few other tourist attractions, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

About 400,000 visitors annually come to Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga to see the 200-million-year-old rock formations, enjoy scenic vistas and walk among 400 native plant species.

On the site are a 100-foot-high waterfall, a 1,000-ton balancing rock, a swinging bridge and the "fat man's squeeze" challenging visitors to maneuver between imposing boulders.

And it's used an unconventional advertising campaign without corporate muscle: Barns, billboards and bird houses proclaim the commanding invitation "See Rock City."

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.