Rock City celebrating 80th anniversary

One of the hundreds of barns beckoning travelers to Rock City. / courtesy: seerockcity.com

By JOE EDWARDS

Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - It's been advertised on barns, billboards and birdhouses across much of the country. It's a wonderland with a memorable section called "fat man's squeeze." It's been remembered in a Jason Aldean country song.

Rock City, a cultural capstone with endurance like few other tourist attractions, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

About 400,000 visitors annually come to Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga to see the 200-million-year-old rock formations, enjoy scenic vistas and walk among 400 native plant species.

On the site are a 100-foot-high waterfall, a 1,000-ton balancing rock, a swinging bridge and the "fat man's squeeze" challenging visitors to maneuver between imposing boulders.

And it's used an unconventional advertising campaign without corporate muscle: Barns, billboards and bird houses proclaim the commanding invitation "See Rock City."

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.