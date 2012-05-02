North GA firefighters prove skills for charity - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North GA firefighters prove skills for charity

CHATSWORTH, MURRAY COUNTY -

(WRCB) - Some North Georgia firefighters proved their skills all in the name of charity.

Crews from Dalton, Chatsworth and Calhoun took part in The Fight for Air" in Atlanta over the weekend.

They called themselves the "Chatsworth Flames."

The fight for air is a fundraiser for the American Lung Association.

Firefighters raced up 45 floors, a total of 1,050 steps, wearing full gear, including the helmet, boots and gloves.

Overall, the Flames finished second in the event.

