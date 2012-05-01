Predators suspend Radulov, Kostitsyn for Game 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have suspended forwards Alexander Radulov and Andrei Kostitsyn for Game 3 on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Coyotes for violating team rules.

The Predators announced the suspensions Tuesday morning and did not specify which rules the forwards broke.

General manager David Poile says in a statement that the Predators have a few simple rules and violating them is "not fair" to the club and their teammates.

Radulov was criticized for his performance in Sunday night's 5-3 loss at Phoenix, which dropped the Predators into an 0-2 deficit in this Western Conference semifinal. Radulov rejoined Nashville in March after spending the past four years in Russia. He has six points.

