Eovaldi returns to Chattanooga, Cavazos-Galvez demoted

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has been optioned back to Chattanooga.

Additionally, outfielder Brian Cavazos-Galvez has been reassigned to Class A Rancho Cucamonga after a slow start to the season.

Prior to his promotion on April 27th, Eovaldi posted a 2.08 ERA in four starts for the Lookouts but did not factor into any decisions. In 13 innings of works, he notched 14 strikeouts against just 10 hits and three walks.

He did not make a big-league appearance for LA in his brief West Coast stay.

The former 11th round pick and No. 3 overall prospect in the Dodgers' organization began the 2011 season with Chattanooga, where he went 6-5 with a 2.62 ERA in 20 appearances (19 starts). He was promoted to Los Angeles and made his debut on August 6th. He went on to go 1-2 with a 3.63 ERA in 10 appearances for the Dodgers.

Cavazos-Galvez has played in 20 games for the Lookouts this season, hitting .167 with a team-leading four home runs.

In 2011, he played in 116 games, hitting at a .277 clips with 27 doubles, five triples, 14 homers, 61 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

The 2009 12th round selection had a contrasting split last season for the Lookouts. During the first half of the season (197 at-bats), he hit .259 with three home runs, but hit .294 with 11 home runs in the second half of the season (214 at-bats).

Information provided by Chattanooga Lookouts Media Relations and ChattanoogaLookouts.com.