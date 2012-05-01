Stars sink Lookouts in series opener, 4-3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRCB) -- Chattanooga made a late run but ultimately couldn't overcome a late three-run deficit in a 4-3 loss to Huntsville on Tuesday night at Joe Davis Stadium.

Down 4-1 entering the final frame, Travis Denker homered and Griff Erickson delivered an RBI-single to pull the Lookouts within one run, but Luis Nunez struck out to strand the tying run at third.

Chris Withrow (0-1) was the tough-luck loser for Chattanooga despite giving up just two runs in six strong innings. He surrendered eight hits and four walks but struck out five.

Jake Lemmerman's first-inning homer gave the Lookouts (11-15) an early 1-0 lead, but Anderson De La Rosa led off the fifth with a solo blast then delivered a run-scoring single one inning later to push the Stars in front 2-1.

Huntsville (15-11) added two more in the seventh off reliever Geison Aguasviva before surviving the Lookouts' rally.

Kyle Russell had two of Chattanooga's six hits, including a double, to raise his team-leading batting average to .327.

The two teams will play game two of the five-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:43 p.m. ET.