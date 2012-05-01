ACC dominates annual Chik-Fil-A Bowl Challenge

GREENSBORO, Ga. (AP) - Georgia Tech football coach Paul Johnson and former basketball star Jon Barry have won their second straight Chick-fil-A Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.

The pair's 10-under score Tuesday at the Reynolds Plantation resort was one stroke better than Florida State's Jimbo Fisher, who played with Terrell Buckley, and Maryland coach Randy Edsall, who played with Stan Gelbaugh.

The event pairs coaches with a celebrity or former athlete from the coach's school.

Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen and Fred McCrary tied for fourth at 8-under with Virginia Tech's Frank Beamer and Dell Curry.

Johnson and Barry won $125,000 in scholarships for Georgia Tech. Among other coaches playing in the event were Ohio State's Urban Meyer, Alabama's Nick Saban, Tennessee's Derek Dooley, South Carolina's Steve Spurrier and North Carolina's Roy Williams.

