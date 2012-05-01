Pierce leads Rondo-less Celtics past Hawks, 87-80 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pierce leads Rondo-less Celtics past Hawks, 87-80

ATLANTA (AP) - Paul Pierce battled through another tough shooting night to score 36 points and the Boston Celtics wiped out Atlanta's 11-point lead in the second half even without Rajon Rondo, stunning the Hawks 87-80 on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is Friday night in Boston, and Rondo will be back for the Celtics in that one, his shorthanded team having claimed the home-court edge. The stellar point guard sat out a one-game suspension for bumping an official in the opener.

The Hawks appeared to be in control when they pushed out to a 65-54 lead late in the third quarter. But Boston sliced it to 66-61 by the end of the period, and Pierce led a dominating fourth.

