Phillies score 2 runs in 8th, beat Braves 4-2

ATLANTA (AP) - John Mayberry Jr. doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Tuesday night in the first meeting of the season between the NL East rivals.

After Brandon Beachy gave up only two runs in seven innings to outlast Phillies starter Cole Hamels, the Phillies broke a 2-2 tie with two runs against left-hander Jonny Venters (2-1).

Mayberry, in the game as a pinch-hitter, doubled to right with one out, moved to third on Jimmy Rollins' single and scored on Venters' wild pitch to Placido Polanco. Shane Victorino added an infield hit and Pence singled to right, driving in Rollins for a 4-2 lead.

Antonio Bastardo (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh. Jonathan Papelbon earned his ninth save by retiring the Braves in order in the ninth.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.