Chattanooga police officers urged to buy homes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga police officers are being offered incentives to become homeowners within the city limits.

Under a program announced Tuesday, sworn Chattanooga police officers can receive $10,000 toward the purchase of a single-family home anywhere in the city.

Organizers said additional incentives are available to make home ownership more attractive than ever. A $20,000 incentive is available to officers who purchase a home in areas being revitalized.

The program is a partnership among the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, the city of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Police Department.

