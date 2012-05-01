Chattanooga police officers urged to buy homes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga police officers urged to buy homes

By Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga police officers are being offered incentives to become homeowners within the city limits.

Under a program announced Tuesday, sworn Chattanooga police officers can receive $10,000 toward the purchase of a single-family home anywhere in the city.

Organizers said additional incentives are available to make home ownership more attractive than ever. A $20,000 incentive is available to officers who purchase a home in areas being revitalized.

The program is a partnership among the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, the city of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Police Department.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.