Lawmakers adjourn session without gun showdown

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The 107th General Assembly has adjourned without a final showdown over a contentious gun issue.

Democratic Rep. Eddie Bass of Prospect refused to say until the end whether he would try to pull the measure backed by the National Rifle Association directly to the floor.

The bill seeking to overrule businesses' objections to allowing employees to store weapons in vehicles parked on company lots was opposed by Gov. Bill Haslam and the Republican speakers of the House and Senate.

Lawmakers passed a more than $31 billion spending plan that includes starting a phaseout of Tennessee's inheritance tax and cutting the state's sales tax on groceries.

The final major piece of Haslam's remaining legislative agenda - an overhaul of the Tennessee Regulatory Authority - passed earlier in the day.





