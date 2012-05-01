Rash of trailer thefts in Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- The Bradley County Sheriff's Office has a string of bold thefts on its hands.

In one day, three trailers were reportedly stolen along with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The bandits are hitting homes early in the morning around the time most people go to work.

Most of the thefts were before 10:00 a.m.

There is a white chalk-like line where thieves dragged Rebecca Barnes' custom trailer from her driveway.

The trailer had several tool boxes and equipment valued at nearly $1,200.

Thieves hit a least two more homes in separate parts of the county and took a trailer worth $3,000.

Barnes says she and her husband were shocked to find their trailer missing.

"I guess people are desperate," Barnes says. "They will do anything for a buck. I was sick. I felt violated."

The fear is the trailers and stolen items are being sold at scrap yards.

The sheriff's office says it's always safest to keep these things locked away out of thieves sight.

You are asked to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office at 423-728-7311 if you have any information on the stolen trailers.