Cleveland mom begs for help with bullying

CLEVELAND, TN. (WRCB) -- In her pictures, Grace looks like a typical, happy 10-year-old. She's a cheerleader and band member at a Cleveland elementary school.

However, her mom, Kristina Turner, noticed her self-esteem took a turn for the worst around the time they moved to their apartment complex more than two years ago.

"It began that summer," says Turner.

Her daughter is just one of many young children who live at the apartments. All of them attend the same school.

However for Grace and a couple others, their time outside at home and on the school bus has become more like a nightmare.

Turner says her daughter has been constantly bullied by a neighbor and fellow student since they moved in.

"We've put it in writing. I've spoken with the principal twice. I've spoken with the bus driver twice. I've talked to the resource officer here," Turner explains. "I've tried every approach that I can."

Turner says she's filed three different complaints with the Cleveland Police Department. Officers confirm a number of calls and complaints from her apartment complex and plan to talk with residents later this week.

Channel 3 tried to contact the mother of the alleged bully, but no one was home.

We did obtain a copy of the 911 call log since the beginning of the year.



It shows seven different reports from Turner and other parents who complain about bullying.

"I know my daughter and she's fed up with it and I am, too," Turner says. "And, I don't know what else has to happen for them to do their job. When someone is having to burry their child and it's too late, you can't go back and you can't get another child."

Channel 3 contacted the school principal. He says they take bullying very seriously, but would not comment on any particular case or student.