Hamilton Heights international students sign scholarships

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Several of the international students from Chattanooga's Hamilton Heights Christian Academy have announced their intentions to continue their educational and athletic pursuits at various colleges in the United States. The students were among those featured in an Eyewitness News story earlier this year about the school, and it's recent influx of students from foreign countries.

Both the girls and boys teams recentlly won NACA basketball championships. Among the Lady Hawks, Minja Savic from Serbia signed scholarship papers to Carl Albert Community College in Oklahoma. She is considered a basketball standout, although she was injured for much of the 2011-12 season. Erika Zurauskaite from Lithuania has signed with Young Harris in Georgia, an NCAA Division II school. Brazilian Helen Simoes signed with Truett-McConnell College in Cleveland, Georgia, an NAIA Division 1 school. Holly Zorca, from Chattanooga, signed with Pensacola Christian University in Florida.

On the boys side, Velibor Njegovonovic from Serbia has signed with Blue Mountain University in Mississippi, an NAIA Division 1 school. Filipe Goncalves from Brazil has narrowed his choices to Dillard University in New Orleans, an NAIA Division 1 school, or Cleveland State.