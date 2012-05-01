Miss Tennessee visits Hamilton County elementary schools

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Erin Hatley has a message for Hamilton County students: make good choices, and they will be rewarded. The reigning Miss Tennessee is visiting eight local schools this week and tells star-struck elementary students to do kind deeds each day, look for volunteer opportunities, and refrain from bullying behavior. As she ended her talk at East Ridge Elementary on Tuesday, she was on the receiving end of hundreds of hugs. With a radiant smile, she greeted each student and thanked them for being good listeners.

Her visit is sponsored locally by Kirkland's, and is coordinated through the STARS (Students Taking a Right Stand) program of Hamilton County Schools.

Here is some background information on Miss Tennessee:

Erin Hatley's dream came true when she was crowned Miss Tennessee on June 18, 2011 in Jackson, Tennessee, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. As the newly crowned Miss Tennessee, Erin serves as the Governor's Official Spokesperson for Character Education in Tennessee Schools and will be traveling over 70,000 miles speaking to over 40,000 schoolchildren about the Character Education Trait: Citizenship...p. A key component of good citizenship is being involved in your community to make it a better place to live, which is synergistic with Erin's platform of Volunteerism: Connecting People with Opportunities.



As Miss Tennessee 2011, Erin also serves as the Honorary Board Chair of Volunteer Tennessee. Throughout her year of travels across the state with this title, Erin will serve as a Spokesperson to promote the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, as well as an Ambassador for Governor Haslam's Volunteer Star Awards. Erin will be meeting with county mayors across the state to recruit their participation in the Volunteer Star Nomination process. She will also be a member of the Planning Committee for the statewide Star Awards Ceremony and will be a Youth Leadership Workshop Presenter at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference this winter.



Erin's job as Miss Tennessee also allows her to serve as a State Spokesperson for the American Red Cross where she works as a Disaster Preparedness Counselor, Action Team Member, and a Safety House Tour Guide. Erin will also be the Goodwill Ambassador for the Children's Miracle Network for the state of Tennessee, home to five CMN hospitals. Erin has been working with TN's CMN Hospital Fundraisers as the GenerosiTEA host, Celebrity Cookie Carnival Judge, Pumpkin 5K Run Emcee & Participant, Radiothon contributor and Queen for a Day host. In order to further encourage the spirit of volunteerism, Erin coordinated a "Teen Volunteer Fair" for more than 300 teens in the Memphis area, helped produce the 2011 Spirit of Giving Volunteer Awards, served as a Read Across America Volunteer and coordinated a Mid-South Fair Talent Preliminary with the funds raised going to the Children's Miracle Network. For Erin's efforts, the Mayor of Collierville honored her with an "Erin Hatley Volunteer Service Day" proclamation.



Erin is a junior at the University of Memphis majoring in Marketing Management. Erin has been awarded over $20,000 in college scholarships from her participation in the Miss America program, is a Dean's List student, a recipient of the Hope Scholarship, and also received the Burda Theater Scholarship. She is currently a Future Alumni Representative for the University of Memphis and is featured in U of M's online student recruitment campaign, as well as during all televised sporting events. Erin has served as Vice President of Alpha Gamma Delta, was voted Most Talented Greek Woman on her college campus, received the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Scholarship and was awarded Strive for Pi Academic Awards for six semesters. Erin was awarded a preliminary talent award during the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant and currently serves as Honorary Director of Community Outreach for Opera Memphis.

