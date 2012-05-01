Jersey Pike intersection closed for construction - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jersey Pike intersection closed for construction

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – The City of Chattanooga engineers say a portion of Jersey Pike is now closed.

Traffic engineers closed the intersection of Jersey Pike at Oakwood Drive at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The intersection will be closed until the end of August while crews construct a roundabout.

The intersection is expected reopen on August 31st, weather permitting.

Detours will be posted in the area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.