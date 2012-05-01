House sends welfare drug testing bill to governor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

House sends welfare drug testing bill to governor

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
NASHVILLE -

(AP) - The House has passed a bill to implement a suspicion-based drug testing for welfare recipients in Tennessee.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Julia Hurley of Lenoir City passed on a 73-17 vote on Tuesday.

The Senate previously passed its version on 24-9 vote, meaning the bill now heads for the governor's consideration.

The legislation would require new welfare applicants to undergo a special screening process. If suspicion is raised after the screening, then the applicant would be drug tested.

The final version retreated from the original proposal that would have required blanket testing.

The state's attorney general opined that that approach would have been unconstitutional.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.