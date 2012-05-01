House sends welfare drug testing bill to governor

(AP) - The House has passed a bill to implement a suspicion-based drug testing for welfare recipients in Tennessee.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Julia Hurley of Lenoir City passed on a 73-17 vote on Tuesday.

The Senate previously passed its version on 24-9 vote, meaning the bill now heads for the governor's consideration.

The legislation would require new welfare applicants to undergo a special screening process. If suspicion is raised after the screening, then the applicant would be drug tested.

The final version retreated from the original proposal that would have required blanket testing.

The state's attorney general opined that that approach would have been unconstitutional.

