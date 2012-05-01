Bill to overhaul Regulatory Authority passes House 60-28

(AP) - Governor Bill Haslam's proposal to overhaul the Tennessee Regulatory Authority has passed the House.

The measure carried by Republican Rep. Pat Marsh of Shelbyville was approved 60-28 on Tuesday. The companion bill passed the Senate 20-13 last week.

The two chambers must agree to a technical change before the measure goes to the governor.

The TRA regulates utilities in the state. The bill would change the agency from a four-member, full-time board to a five-member, part-time board with a full-time executive director. Sponsors say the change will save the state at least $350,000 a year.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported earlier this week that Haslam's staff has declined to release some records about the legislation.

According to records obtained by the newspaper, the governor's office solicited advice from nearly a dozen regulated utilities or industry associations about the proposal.

