Highs near 90 all week

(WRCB) - As we close the book on April, we can certainly see it was a dry one.

We only received .69" 0f rainfall, 16% of the average April rainfall of 4.23"

While that certainly is dry, it is not record breaking. The record driest April was back in 1976 when we only saw .44" of rain.

Typically we see over 4" during May also, but we will be off to a hot and dry start.

Today look for highs near 90 (average if 76), and only a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

The rain chance evaporates all together for the rest of the week, but highs will stay near that 90 degree mark.

Over the weekend, we should see a few showers or storms late Saturday into Sunday, but even then the chance is about 20% to 30%.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at