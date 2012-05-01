Hyundai to add 877 jobs at Alabama plant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hyundai to add 877 jobs at Alabama plant

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
DETROIT -

(AP) - Hyundai says it will hire 877 people at its Montgomery, Ala., assembly plant so it can run a third shift to make more cars.

The added hiring will help Hyundai build more Sonata midsize sedans and Elantra compact cars at the plant. The third shift will raise the plant's output by 20,000 vehicles this year.

The Sonata and Elantra are Hyundai's two biggest sellers in the U.S.

Dealers have complained that they can't get enough of the cars, and Hyundai has been struggling to find ways to build more of them.

Hyundai says hiring and training will begin this summer, and the plant will transition to a third shift in September. The added production is also expected to create more jobs at nearby parts-supply companies.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.