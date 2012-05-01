Dog food recall - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

(WRCB) - Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods is voluntarily recalling a third type of dry dog food because of salmonella concerns.

All three products were made at a Gaston, South Carolina plant where production was suspended on April 8th.

The plant is the same one that made mold-contaminated food that killed dozens of dogs nationwide in 2005.

No canine illnesses have been reported.

The product was distributed to several states including Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.

The latest recall covers the following production codes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 40lb. DPP0401B22XJW  April 6, 2013

 

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 40lb. DPP0401A21XAW April 6, 2013

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 40lb. DPP0101C31XME January 11, 2013

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 40 lb. DPP0401B21XDJ April 7, 2013

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 20 lb. DPP0401B22XJW April 6, 2013

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 20 lb. DPP0101C31XME January 11, 2013

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 20 lb. DPP0101C31XRB January 11, 2013

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 8 lb. DPP0401B2XALW April 7, 2013

Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food 6 oz. samples DPP0401

 

