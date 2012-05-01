Lawmakers intent on ending session Tuesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lawmakers intent on ending session Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
NASHVILLE -

(AP) - Heavy debate on a series of bills in the House has delayed the conclusion of the 107th General Assembly.

The chamber recessed after 10 p.m. CDT Monday, but was scheduled to return at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville says the early start should give lawmakers every chance to conclude their business by the end of the day.

The lower chamber had more than 45 bills remaining on its calendar, including a measure to require drug testing for welfare recipients and a proposed overhaul of the Tennessee Regulatory Authority.

The Legislature gave final approval to the state's annual spending plan Monday evening, sending the measure for the governor's signature. Passing a balanced budget is lawmakers' chief responsibility.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.