Lawmakers intent on ending session Tuesday

(AP) - Heavy debate on a series of bills in the House has delayed the conclusion of the 107th General Assembly.

The chamber recessed after 10 p.m. CDT Monday, but was scheduled to return at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville says the early start should give lawmakers every chance to conclude their business by the end of the day.

The lower chamber had more than 45 bills remaining on its calendar, including a measure to require drug testing for welfare recipients and a proposed overhaul of the Tennessee Regulatory Authority.

The Legislature gave final approval to the state's annual spending plan Monday evening, sending the measure for the governor's signature. Passing a balanced budget is lawmakers' chief responsibility.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.