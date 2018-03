DALTON (WRCB) -The Dalton Police Department is making sure citizens knows how to stay safe.

Monday night, officers held a Community Night Out to bring safety awareness, and fun to the entire family.

The family-friendly event had a number of agencies on hand, all targeting the smallest members of the community.

This was a night to get them out of the house and introduce them to the men and women, who work to keep the streets safe every day.

A department spokesperson says they want kids to know in times of emergency who they can turn to.

This is the 5th year for the event.

The next Community Night Out is being planned for fall.