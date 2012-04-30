Pirates set season scoring high, beat Braves 9-3

ATLANTA (AP) - Pedro Alvarez and Yamaico Navarro each hit two-run homers, and the Pittsburgh Pirates enjoyed a long-awaited offensive breakthrough as they beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 on Monday night.

The Pirates, last in the major leagues with 58 runs in 22 games, almost doubled their previous season high of five runs. Neil Walker had three hits and drove in a run.

It took the Pirates 22 games this season to score more than five runs. That was the longest streak since the 1972 Milwaukee Brewers went a major league-record 31 games into the season without surpassing five runs, according STATS LLC. The last National League team with a longer streak was the 1919 Boston Braves, who went an NL-record 23 games into the season without topping five runs.

