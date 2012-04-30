UTC women's golf placed in NCAA East Regional

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/UTC) -- The Chattanooga women's golf team is heading East.

To the East Regional, that is.

The Mocs were placed in State College, Pa., during the NCAA's women's golf postseason selection show on Monday night. The three-day event will be held at the Penn State Golf Courses Blue Course from May 10-12, and will also include former Baylor School star Brooke Pancake and the Alabama women's golf team.

The Mocs, who claimed the Southern Conference championship two weeks ago, will tee off at 12:55 p.m., on Thursday, May 10, paired with Augusta State and Campbell.

The 24-team field is one of three regionals that will feed into the NCAA Women's Golf Championships. The top eight teams in the final regional standings and the top two individuals from a non-advancing team will qualify to play for a national title at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn., from May 22-25.

In the five seasons of Mocs women's golf, Murray's program has competed in regional play every season. Former SoCon Golfer of the Year Emma de Groot earned her way in as an individual in 2008, while UTC has qualified as a team in each of the last three years.

However, that experience will likely mean little at the State College course.

"This is the site we knew the least about," head coach Colette Murray said. "We made the championship field from Ohio State in 2009 and the boys played at Colorado National last year. It honestly does not matter because no matter what else we have to prepare and play to advance."

This year's squad features three players with NCAA Regional experience. Senior Maria Juliana Loza has played in the postseason in each of her four years. She earned All-Central Regional status in 2011 finishing tied for eighth birdieing four of her final six holes.

Sophomores Jordan Britt and Marion Duvernay both played in last year's Central Regional at Notre Dame. Britt, a former GPS and Signal Mountain star, won medalist honors at the 2012 SoCon Championship after finishing runner-up to de Groot in 2011.

Sophomore Sophie Weilguni and freshman Mette Kryger are getting their first taste of NCAA Regional play.

Georgia and Tennessee will both be playing in the Central Regional hosted by Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

Defending national champion UCLA will play in the West Regional in Erie, Colorado.

