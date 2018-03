EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB) -- An East Ridge police officer has been cited to court, following a crash last week.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson says Officer Sean Merriman was interviewed by deputies Monday, regarding a crash on Blue Spruce Drive April 27.



Atkinson says the officer has been given a traffic citation for leaving the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled for court May 21.

