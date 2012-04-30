Top Cop: "I'm not superman at all"

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - It's been a little more than a year since Officer Lorin Johnston was shot while responding to a pawn shop robbery.

His colleague, Police Sergeant Tim Chapin, died in the shootout.

Now Johnston is being recognized for his bravery that day.

He will travel to Washington D.C. in two weeks to meet President Obama, and receive a Top Cop Award for his bravery on April 2, 2011.

He says he'll accept that award for the entire police department, and is quick to tell you he's no hero.

But when you hear his story, we think you may disagree.

REMEMBERING

"I'm not a superman at all, I'm just a good old country boy," Johnston tells Channel 3.

Johnston still struggles to make sense of a day he waited a year to talk about.

"All the sudden they tone the call, hold up in progress," he recalls.

Johnston was catching up on paperwork, when a burglary call came in.

"I saw the gun, saw him, black mask, hood, and all the sudden he started raising his gun towards me," he describes.

Gunfire erupted.

He took cover behind his patrol car.

"I think, ‘did I hit him?' And I think I did. But I'm like, if he got out of that front door, which side of the car is he coming on?"

Johnston grabbed his rifle, and moved to the back of the building where Sergeant Tim Chapin had just arrived.

"I'm hearing gun fire and then seeing a dark object on the side of the road which I immediately saw as an officer down," he says.

One look at Chapin, and he knew he was gone.

"Then for some reason all the officers gathered there and officer Easley said a prayer," he says.

It wasn't until that moment Johnston realized he was also shot. His bullet proof vest caught one bullet. Another passed through his leg.

"I laid down, and when I laid down I'm right beside Tim," he says, fighting tears. "I reached over and just held onto him."

Chapin, a husband and father of two, was in his 25th year with the department and cherished by Johnston and the rest of the Delta team.

"It hurts," he says, taking a long pause before completing his thought. "We take this job knowing it's dangerous. You prepare yourself for these awful moments. You try to prepare yourself, but there is no preparing yourself."

RECOVERY

One look at Lorin Johnston on patrol, and you'd never know the story behind his vest.

"I told them well, you've got me a gun, a gun belt, I need a vest before I come back," he chuckled.

It was a bullet proof vest that saved his life.

Jessie Mathews is accused of shooting Johnston, and killing Sergeant Tim Chapin.

It's a day Johnston has tried to protect his family from.

"I gave her the B-rating instead of the R-rating," he says, pointing to his wife Mitzi, "I have the R-rating in my mind and that's what I deal with everyday."

His oldest son Dane says he needs to know what his dad has been through.

"I'm sure there's still stuff I don't know 100 percent that I want to know," says the 22-year-old. "I want to know every detail of everything that happened that day."

On a hunting trip, Johnston replayed every moment for his son.

Officers walked Mitzi Johnston through the money shop to recount her husband's steps, even the last moments he spent with Sergeant Chapin.

"Their dad didn't make it, but mine did," says Dane. "It's hard for me just knowing they have to deal with that."

Chattanooga Police Department policy gives officers a week away after a shooting.

On his first day back, Johnston visited the money shop where he was shot.

"You know, it took a lot to go back in there," he tells Channel 3.

On day two, while responding to a call, he realized he needed more time.

"I'm lucky to be here, we have someone who is gone, and I don't need to be back out here right now," he recalls thinking.

When Johnston returned, he had a new assignment.

Now a year later, he still sheds tears thinking of that day. He says his tears are his way of moving on.

"I know what he's done for people and what he's done for me," says Dane. "He's my hero."

His humble spirit won't allow Johnston to accept the title of hero, but he is just that.

"Since I've dealt with it, seen the turmoil, just the meanness of somebody, it's almost like I'll do it again because I've dealt with it," he say. "And to save someone else from going through it, I'll do it."

JUSTICE

The family of Jesse Mathews was convicted in federal court for their roles, in helping him on his crime spree.

They're all serving lengthy sentences.

Mathews is being tried in state court. His trial is set for January 2013.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Both sides have filed a series of motions leading up to trial, and are scheduled to be back in court in June.

READ MORE: