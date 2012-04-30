Luke List earns first career Nationwide Tour win

Luke List holds the trophy after winning the South Georgia Open on Sunday. It was his first career Nationwide Tour win. (Photo Courtesy: PGATour.com)

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) -- Luke List won the South Georgia Classic on Sunday for his first Nationwide Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over Brian Stuard.

The Ringgold native and former Baylor School star finished at 16-under 272 at Kinderlou Forest, and earned $112,500.

"It feels fantastic," said List, surrounded by his parents, grandparents and girlfriend. "It's hard to describe. I really put my head down, especially on the weekend. I knew where I was all day and it was nice to perform under the pressure. Hopefully, this will be a turning point for me and I can get a few more this year."

Stuard finished with a 66. Three-time PGA Tour winner Woody Austin, tied for the third-hole lead with List, had a 73 to drop the third, five strokes back.

List averaged a field-best 329 yards off the tee on the 7,781-yard course, the longest on the tour.

"This course sets up so well for me that I just told myself to stay out of your way and do the right things," List said. "Out here with my length I just had so many opportunities. This is a long course but I had a lot of wedges where I could give myself those 15- to 20-footers. I never felt stressed out there."

