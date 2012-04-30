Titans sign 15 undrafted free agents, including former Vol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents, including former University of Tennessee quarterback Nick Stephens.

Stephens started six games for the Vols as a sophomore in 2008, but head coach Lane Kiffin chose Jonathan Crompton as his starter over Stephens in 2009.

As a result, Stephens transfered to Division II Tarleton State after throwing for just 982 yards and five touchdowns in his UT career.

A shoulder injury forced the 6-foot-3 quarterback to miss half his first season on the DII level, but an NCAA rule granted him a fifth year of eligibility. Stephens finally broke through in 2011, passing for 3,005 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final college season.

The Titans said Monday they also agreed to terms with wide receiver Devin Aguilar of Washington; tight end Brandon Barden of Vanderbilt; tackle George Bias of Stephen F. Austin; tight end/long snapper Beau Brinkley of Missouri; guard Chandler Burden of Kentucky; wide receiver Chase Deadder of Sacramento State; defensive tackle DaJohn Harris of Southern Cal; wide receiver LaQuinton Evans of Southern University; safety Christian Scott of Texas; center William Vlachos of Alabama; linebacker Alex Watkins of Alabama; running back Darryl Whiting of Fordham; cornerback Gary Wilburn of Connecticut; and wide receiver Derrick Woods of Cincinnati.

Additionally, the Titans have signed placekicker Will Batson of North Alabama, who was undrafted in the 2011 draft.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.