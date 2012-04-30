Predators, down 0-2 to Phoenix, searching for fix

NASHVILLE (AP) -- The Nashville Predators better hope a return home helps them put their defense back together, or their second straight Western Conference semifinal will end much quicker than a year ago.

The Predators flew home Monday trailing Phoenix 0-2. A team so confident after ousting the Detroit Red Wings in just five games let the opener slip away in overtime in the desert, and then the Predators made mistake after mistake in losing Game 2 on Sunday night 5-3.

Coach Barry Trotz is considering lineup changes to get his Predators back on track. He needs something going into Game 3 on Wednesday.

The Coyotes have won three straight in Nashville and have yet to lose on the road this postseason after taking all three games in Chicago in the first series.

