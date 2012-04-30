Lookouts' Magill named Pitcher of the Week

Chattanooga's Matt Magill was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. (Photo Courtesy: Chattanooga Lookouts)

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- The Southern League announced Monday that Lookouts starting pitcher Matt Magill has been selected as the league's Pitcher of the Week.

Magill made two starts last week, going 2-0 with a combined 1.29 ERA against the Tennessee Smokies (4/24) and Mobile BayBears (4/29). The right-hander tossed seven strong innings in each start, racking up 13 strikeouts against just 11 hits and five walks.

A 31st round selection in the 2008 First-Year Player Draft, Magill is 2-1 on the season with a 4.50 ERA in five starts. He is currently tied for fourth in the Southern League in strikeouts with 31.

The Lookouts will hit the road Tuesday to play a five-game series against the Huntsville Stars, but return home next Sunday to play a five-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits.

