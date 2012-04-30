North Carolina man arrested after changing prescription - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North Carolina man arrested after changing prescription

Posted: Updated:

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- An Andrews, North Carolina man was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office following a short investigation into allegations of forgery of a prescription.

Information was received by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office that Gary Leming had forged a prescription to increase the number of pills that were to be dispensed from 14 to 114.

Leming was arrested shortly after filling the prescription at a local pharmacy.

The medication that he forged the prescription for and obtained was an opiate and the amount was equal to a trafficking level.

Leming is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center under a $55,000 secure bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.