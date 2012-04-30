North Carolina man arrested after changing prescription

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- An Andrews, North Carolina man was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office following a short investigation into allegations of forgery of a prescription.



Information was received by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office that Gary Leming had forged a prescription to increase the number of pills that were to be dispensed from 14 to 114.



Leming was arrested shortly after filling the prescription at a local pharmacy.



The medication that he forged the prescription for and obtained was an opiate and the amount was equal to a trafficking level.



Leming is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center under a $55,000 secure bond.