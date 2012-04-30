Meth lab burns after Cherokee deputies surprise suspects

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- Cherokee County deputies were investigating an abandoned vehicle Monday on Hibberts Branch Road in the Hiwassee Dam Community and ended up discovering a meth lab.



When the deputy announced his presence at the lab, two males who were manufacturing methamphetamine apparently started the lab on fire and fled from the scene.



After the fire was extinguished a response team from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in assist in the investigation of the lab.



A subsequent search of a residence off Timberwood Hill Road found items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine as well as the manufacture of marijuana.



Deputies arrested Jonathan King, 34, Dwayne Stillwell, 39, Rayna Payne, 40, and Jessica Wells, 31. All four individuals were taken before the North Carolina Magistrate and allowed bond.



The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected in the case.