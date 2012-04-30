911 calls released in Dalton double murder

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- The 911 calls reveal the confusion as Deborah Canales, the only survivor of a triple shooting, lay bleeding on a neighbors floor.



Channel 3 was there Sunday as police locked down the area searching for Emilio Canales. Investigators say he opened fire on his family killing his father and brother.



A dispatcher helps a neighbor stop the bleeding on Deborah.



"What I need you to do is grab a dry clean cloth and apply pressure to her gunshot wound," the dispatcher says in the recording.



Police records show Canales has had numerous charges for guns and assault dating back to 2005.



Now he adds murder charges to the list.



A police spokesperson says this doesn't give a clear picture as to why Canales gunned down his family members.



"There was zero indication that this had anything with criminal past," says Bruce Frazier. "It was family argument that got way out of control."



Domestic violence expert, Katora Printup, says someone with a violent criminal past can raise a red flag.



She says sadly there are many situations that don't get reported, and at times, end in tragedy.



"Domestic violence is also family violence," Printup says. "Signs could be previous law enforcement involvement or someone walking on egg shells."



Canales is being held at the Whitfield County Jail.



Deborah Canales is expected to survive.