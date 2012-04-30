Thieves target Walker County churches for A/C units

WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Temperatures are rising this week but two North Georgia churches may have to wait before they can turn on their air. That's because thieves have stolen their air conditioning units.



"There's nothing more disturbing than someone who either damages or steals from a place of worship," says Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.



Wilson believes the thieves used the nighttime darkness to help burglarize the Ridgecrest Baptist Church and the Chattanooga Valley Church of God. The criminals got away with $12,000 worth of equipment.



"We believe that they were probably taken maybe the same night or it may have been one night difference in them," says Wilson.

He says churches have become a target for A/C unit theft.



With no eyewitnesses or suspect descriptions, officers can only hope someone in the community comes forward.



"I'm not too happy about it, of course I'm a little more guarded about people coming around than I used to be," says community member James Warren.



Warren lives a couple of houses down from Ridgecrest Baptist Church. He says he didn't notice anything suspicious the night the units were taken but adds it is an older community and everyone was likely asleep. However, he does have some words for whoever stole from the church.



"You better just be careful because we protect our property," Warren says.



If you have any information that can help officers put these criminals behind bars, contact the Walker County Sheriff's Office at (706) 638-2512.