47 arrested in latest crime saturation roundup

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A three-day law enforcement saturation in Chattanooga involving various law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of 47 people and the issuing of over a hundred moving violations.



Officers and agents from the Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, ICE, FBI, and the US Marshal's Service participated in the city-wide saturation which started Thursday, April 26 and ended on Saturday, April 28.



According to police spokesman Nathan Hartwig, the saturation was aimed at the apprehension of known fugitives and directed patrols in locations where numerous crimes have occurred, such as violent crimes, property crimes, traffic violations.



All told, 14 felony arrests were made, including one gang-related arrest, and an additional 33 misdemeanor arrests were also made.



Hartwig added that in addition to the 107 moving citations and warnings, nine field interviews were conducted, three search warrants were served, 18 gang contacts were made and two cars were seized.