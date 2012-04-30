College groups legislation passes Tennessee Senate 19-12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Groups at privately run Vanderbilt University and public colleges and universities could refuse to accept individuals who don't share their beliefs under a proposal that has passed the Senate.

The measure sponsored by Republican Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet was approved 19-12 on Monday.

The bill takes aim at Vanderbilt University's "all-comers" policy, which requires school groups to allow any interested students to join and run for office. Sponsors have said Vanderbilt was added on the basis that it receives state funding.

Christian student leaders have been vocal in opposition, saying their groups shouldn't be forced to admit members, and possibly leaders, who do not share their beliefs.

Opponents say lawmakers shouldn't be dictating policy to private institutions.

The companion bill has been placed on hold in the House.

