Hamilton County searching for check fraud suspect

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help from the public in identifying a female suspect wanted in numerous check fraud cases at area Bi-Lo stores.

The black & white photos from the surveillance cameras show the suspect in the bottom right of the photo and also show the tattoo's displayed on her arm.



Investigators are requesting anyone who can identify this woman to call them at (423) 893-3503 with this information.



