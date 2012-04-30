Chattanooga debuts new city website

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- After months of work, the City of Chattanooga unveiled their new city website Monday and invited residents and visitors alike to come visit www.chattanooga.gov.



"Here we are again, setting the standard for cities across the country," said Mayor Ron Littlefield, in a statement supporting the design of the new website by a local firm.



"We have a visually stunning website that is much easier to navigate with a vastly improved process to interact with elected officials and city employees," Littlefield said. "The team from MayCreate, along with the City's Information Services Department, has done an outstanding job on this new site."

Among the features of the new website, according to city officials, are an large-scale photos to showcase city's beauty, integration of social media to "enhance transparency", a customized Google search environment, the ability for each city department to maintain their own content, compatibility with most smart phones, and 508 compliance for disabled users.

The total price for the re-design of the website was $128,000. The City Council had approved a total budget of $328,000 for the website which included $200,000 that would be made available for additional improvements and additions that will be developed within the next four years.



"The City spent over $214,000 in 2004 and 2005 when the original city website was developed," said Dan Johnson, Chief of Staff for Mayor Littlefield. "We definitely have a world class product with this new site."