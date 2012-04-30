Phone pranker pleads guilty, sentenced to three years

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A Cleveland man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to three counts of making false reports.

Donald Allen Davis had been acc sued of making prank calls for years when Chattanooga Police finally zeroed in on a phone booth he was using just over two years ago.



Police say Davis would call hotlines across the country. The one line he always used, "Help me before I rape the baby."

The 50 year old Davis was charged with nine counts of filing a false report.

When he was taken into custody in late March of 2010, he was living with a two-year-old child. The toddler was checked by medical authorities but showed no signs of abuse.

Davis was accused of making more than 30 calls locally, and an unknown number outside of the area.