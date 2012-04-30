Ron Littlefield enters final year of mayoral term

Working Together For You

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The curtain call for Mayor Ron Littlefield draws near.

With one year left, the Chattanooga mayor who has faced controversy and criticism over the last seven years expects to wind down his term with his sleeves rolled up.

"We don't expect to back off or slack off," Littlefield said.

Major issues still are coming down the pike — including an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that could lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs to the city's sewer system.

