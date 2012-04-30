Lottery scholarship bill likely dead this session - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lottery scholarship bill likely dead this session

By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal that would make cutting some students' lottery scholarships in half contingent on lottery revenues has likely failed this session.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Harry Brooks of Knoxville was withdrawn from consideration in the House Finance Subcommittee on Monday. Brooks told reporters outside the committee that he didn't think he had the votes.

An original proposal sought to reduce by 50% the award for students who do not meet both standardized testing and high school grade requirements.

Right now, students can get a scholarship worth $4,000 for each of 4 years if they either earn a 3.0 grade point average in high school or score a 21 on their ACT college entrance exam.

Under Brooks' proposal, the lottery scholarship requirements won't change if lottery proceeds match, or exceed, the previous year's through 2015.

The companion bill passed the Senate 20-10 earlier this month.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

