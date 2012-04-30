Campaign finance bill advancing in House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal that seeks to lift a cap on contributions from political action committees is once again advancing in the state Legislature.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Glen Casada had been withdrawn. But the Franklin Republican revived the measure and the House State and Local Government Committee moved it out Monday on a 6-4 vote.

State law limits legislative candidates to accepting no more than $107,200 from PACs per primary or general election. Gubernatorial candidates can accept no more than 50% of their campaign funds from PACs.

Casada's proposal also gives corporations more freedom in structuring their political donations, and does away with a prohibition on political giving from insurance companies.

A more limited version of the legislation passed the Senate on an 18-11 vote last month.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.