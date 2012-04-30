Ridgeland High names new principal

Brown is a native of Tallahassee, Florida. He is a 1999 graduate of Florida State University, where he played saxophone in the marching band. He later earned a Masters in educational leadership from Albany State University. He has been an educator for 13 years, beginning as a social studies teacher in Atlanta, Albany, and in Michigan. Later he returned to the south, as a history teacher at Ringgold High in Catoosa County. From 2007 until 2011 he was assistant principal at LaFayette High.

Brown told Eyewitness News, "I am really excited about getting the chance to work with high school students at Ridgeland. I appreciate the confidence of the Walker County School Board and our district leadership. Robert Smith is a tough act to follow, and he has put a great foundation in place at Ridgeland. I can't wait to get started."



















