Glen Brown named principal of Ridgeland High - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ridgeland High names new principal

Posted: Updated:
Glen Brown Glen Brown

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB)- Glen Brown is cleaning out his office at Rossville Middle School, and he won't have far to move.  As he completes a one-year stint as principal of the middle school, Brown is preparing to replace Robert Smith as principal of Ridgeland High, less than a mile away.  Smith announced his retirement last week.

Brown is a native of Tallahassee, Florida.  He is a 1999 graduate of Florida State University, where he played saxophone in the marching band.  He later earned a Masters in educational leadership from Albany State University.  He has been an educator for 13 years, beginning as a social studies teacher in Atlanta, Albany, and in Michigan.  Later he returned to the south, as a history teacher at Ringgold High in Catoosa County.  From 2007 until 2011 he was assistant principal at LaFayette High.
 
Brown told Eyewitness News, "I am really excited about getting the chance to work with high school students at Ridgeland.  I appreciate the confidence of the Walker County School Board and our district leadership.  Robert Smith is a tough act to follow, and he has put a great foundation in place at Ridgeland.  I can't wait to get started."








 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.