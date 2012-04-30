Folk artist's garden enjoying renaissance - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Folk artist's garden enjoying renaissance

PENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia folk artist Howard Finster's garden is springing back to life in northwest Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/Jj4LIW) that Finster began assembling his artwork in 1961 out of other people's castoffs. Supporters had struggled to maintain it and keep it open over the years.

Now, his Paradise Garden is enjoying a renaissance of sorts.

In December, Chattooga County, with $125,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission grant money and private donations, purchased the 2.5-acre garden.

The nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation Inc. signed a 50-year lease with the county and assumed day-to-day management. And this month, the garden was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The garden is now preparing to host Finster Fest on Saturday and Sunday -- an event described by organizers as a "grand reopening."

 

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

