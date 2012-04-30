Chattanooga to start showing off new city font

This poster by Steve Hamaker was designed using Chatype.

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga is almost ready to start giving autographs.

Traces of the city's homegrown and home-owned typeface — Chatype — soon will be showing up miles around — from across the front of The Public Library in downtown Chattanooga to tourism billboards dotting Huntsville, Ala.

The custom-designed alphabet also will creep into the city's redesigned website, Chattanooga.gov, and it may show up in the literature of the Chattanooga History Museum.

The interest and investment in the Chattanooga-specific font has garnered international attention and support since a group of local designers undertook the project last year and rolled out a prototype in January.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.