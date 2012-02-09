ENGLEWOOD, MCMINN COUNTY (WRCB) -- New details are surfacing Thursday night in the suicide of a McMinn Central High School student.



The family of 17-year-old Morgan Johnson released a photo of their loved one to Channel 3.



Morgan's body was found Tuesday in the parking lot of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Englewood, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



By all accounts Johnson was well liked, but her friends say she was bullied and that's why she took her own life.



Wednesday night, hundreds of students, parents and teachers gathered for a candle light vigil and tribute walk to remember this soccer player who, in death, is touching so many lives.



McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says no "specific connection" to bullying has been found.



If you know of any information that may have led to Johnson's death, her parents ask that you call the Sheriff's Office at (423) 745-5620.